ODPEM activates shelter in Lawrence Tavern after flooding in area

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has reported that one shelter has been activated in St Andrew, as the island continues to experience the effects of Tropical Storm Grace.

According to ODPEM, the shelter, which is at the Lawrence Tavern Primary School, was activated due to flooding in surrounding areas.

Acting director general of ODPEM, Richard Thompson told OBSERVER ONLINE that he has not received reports about the number of people who are staying in the shelter but will provide an update in short order.

He also said COVID-19 prevention measures have already been implemented at the shelter.

“All shelters abide by the COVID-19 protocols that have been established way in advance of the hurricane season. There is an established protocol as it relates to the novel coronavirus, that all shelters guided by the shelter managers should always employ once they are in the shelters,” he said.

In the meantime, Thompson is urging Jamaicans to avoid flooded waterways.

“If you don't have to go on the road, don't go. For persons living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, avoid those areas typically known for flooding. If you have to evacuate and move into shelters, please do so,” he said.

Brittny Hutchinson