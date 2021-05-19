ODPEM to roll out hurricane preparedness campaign

ODPEM to roll out hurricane preparedness campaignWednesday, May 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, says the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will shortly roll out the national hurricane preparedness campaign, as the country readies for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which forecasters have predicted will be more active than usual.
He made the announcement during the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 18.
“Our disaster coordinators have been doing all the things necessary to secure shelters during the period,” McKenzie said.
He added that preparation is also being made to ensure that isolation wards are available for people suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) and who may need shelter during storms.
The minister said ODPEM is coordinating the Government of Jamaica's relief and recovery assistance to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which includes the provision relief supplies valued more than $35 million and collection of approximately $3.2 million in donations.
