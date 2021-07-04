OEC urges exam candidates to get to centres safely in the event of flooding

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) is reminding all parents and guardians of exam candidates that, in the event of heavy rains and flooding, candidates "should make every effort to get to their assigned centre as safely as possible".

Jamaica is currently being impacted by heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

In a series of posts on its Instagram platform, the OEC advised that if candidates should experience difficulties in getting to their assigned centres, they are "encouraged to get to the centre nearest to them to sit their examination(s)".

"Under no circumstance should candidates attempt to cross dangerously flooded roads, gullies, rivers and fordings in order to reach their centre,” the commission cautioned.

"However, it is very important that parents/guardians take every possible step to ensure that the examinations are written," it added.

Further, the OEC said that, "Where possible, parents/guardians may arrange for candidates to stay with relatives if they think they may experience grave challenges in reaching an examination centre should they remain in their current location."

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Caribbean Examination Council's (CXC) Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations to be pushed back to June 28.

The exams will continue throughout July.

The OEC, in the meantime, urged persons requiring more information to contact their offices at 876-618-3721, 876-929-1571, or email info@overseasexams.org.jm.