OJ says Will Smith was wrong to slap Chris Rock

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former NFL star OJ Simpson has shared his opinion on the altercation that took place on Sunday between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In a video shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, Simpson stated that Smith was wrong for slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke comparing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane.

“The question I have been getting is Will Smith and Chris Rock… It was unfortunate; I think Will was wrong,” Simpson said.

He added however that he understood what Smith was feeling as he has experienced comedians put together routines about him.

“I understood the feeling. In my life I've been through a lot of crap, I was raising two young kids and every comedian in the country had an OJ routine and don't think I wouldn't want to slap a couple of those guys but you gotta accept that it's human. I didn't think that [the joke] was even that egregious,” Simpson said.

OJ Simpson compared the altercation with his armed robbery conviction in 2008 in Las Vegas.

“I know this, after what happened to me in Las Vegas if I would have done that in front of a billion people watching around the world they would have given me life without [parole]. I'm just saying.”