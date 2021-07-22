OLYMPIC GEAR REVEAL: Stylishly patriotic kit for Jamaicans

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Black, green and gold, the colours of the Jamaican flag, have all been intricately designed into the kit for the island's athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games, to ensure that all three can be seen from any angle while the apparel is being worn.

This will be part of the new design that will be unveiled during the staging of the opening ceremony on Friday and will be on show until the end of the Olympic Games on August 8.

The details were revealed by Puma's design team to Observer Online last week.

Among the apparel will be arm and calf sleeves that will help in enhancing a different look for the athletes for those who opt to wear them during competition.

The gear will have airbrush technology for aerodynamics and be made with thermo-regulated fabric, which will help to cool the athletes during the expected heat of Tokyo.

For the men, the gear while competing will include an all-in-one speed suit as well as tight-fitted and regular-fit tops. There is a stretch-woven split short and a short tights, as options.

The women will also have an all-in-one speed suit and race briefs, hot pants and short tights as well as crop tops without brassieres and a single piece.

Both men and women will have long tights that can be worn up to the starting blocks.

Training gear will comprise of sweat top, wind vest, warm-up jacket, warm-up pants, long and short sleeve tees as well as 10-inch shorts for men and a four-inch shorts for women. The women, will, however, have 3/4 tights, training bra, crop top and tank top.

For the village, the athletes and team officials will get casual tees with and without the design of the national flag embedded. There will be sleeveless and long sleeve tees, polo shirts, jackets hooded sweat tops and rain jackets.