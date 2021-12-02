OUR approves almost $221m payment to customers for JPS breaches

OUR approves almost $221m payment to customers for JPS breachesThursday, December 02, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) approved the phased payment of compensation to thousands of Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) customers for Guaranteed Standards breaches for March 2020 to September 2021.
This follows the Minister of Science Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz's decision to deny the energy provider's request for a wholescale suspension of the Guaranteed Standards.
JPS had made the request on the basis that the continuing adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic presented force majeure conditions and warranted it being excused from compliance with the Guaranteed and Overall Standards under its Electricity Licence 2016.
Vaz communicated his final decision to JPS in a letter dated October 7, 2021, indicating that he is upholding a previous decision to only grant a limited waiver of penalties for just two Guaranteed Standards. These are EGS1 (New and simple connection to supply) for March 13-June 30, 2020 and EGS7 (the number of consecutive Estimated Bills allowed) for March 2020 only, with accounts served by smart meters exempted from this waiver.
As a result of this decision, JPS is mandated to pay an accumulated $220,989,262.27 to affected customers for breaches committed between March 2020 and September 2021.
The OUR approved the following payment schedule for the company after it cited cash flow issues exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.
Payment Date
|
Compensation Period
|
November 2021
|
March 2020-May 2020
|
December 2021
|
June 2020 – August 2020
|
January 2022
|
September 2020 – November 2020
|
February 2022
|
December 2020 – February 2021
|
March 2022
|
March 2021 – May 2021
|
April 2022
|
June 2021 – September 2021
Meanwhile, JPS has resumed its monthly payment in November 2021 to affected customers for breaches of the Guaranteed Standards committed in October 2021.
All payments are applied as credits to applicable bills.
The OUR continues to encourage customers to familiarise themselves with the JPS Guaranteed Standards so they can also identify when breaches are committed.
