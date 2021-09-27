OUR says it's investigating recurring islandwide power cuts

OUR says it's investigating recurring islandwide power cutsMonday, September 27, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it has received complaints of frequent power outages from several communities across the island, with claims of many occurring daily and lasting for prolonged periods.
The OUR, in a statement said, in addition to customer complaints in Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and Trelawny, the OUR has also received correspondence from the Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh, about this ongoing occurrence, which he said is affecting several communities in Clarendon.
The company also said it has taken note of a recent media release issued by the Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East, Julian Robinson, calling for the OUR's intervention to “prevent the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited from continuing its practice of wholesale daily disconnection of entire communities, as a means of addressing electricity theft”.
The OUR said that it has already started its investigation and had written to the JPS in August requesting information that can assist in its probe.
''The OUR is awaiting JPS's response and will provide a further update once it has completed its investigation. In the meantime, OUR wishes to make clear that it has not approved any policy or measure that would see the use of outages as a means to control electricity losses,'' the statement said.
