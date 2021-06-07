OUR seeks feedback on proposals for electric vehicle regulation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is inviting public comments on its stakeholder consultation document regarding electric vehicles (EVs).

According to a statement from the OUR, the document titled: “Proposals for a Regulatory Framework to facilitate the penetration of Electric Vehicles in Jamaica” is the outcome of a study by an OUR working group, which was established in July 2019.

OUR said the group carried out international research regarding the issues that would need to be resolved for a viable and sustainable EV market in Jamaica.

''Among these are the regulatory and policy actions required to facilitate and support the uptake of EVs as well as the obstacles for Government resolution,'' the statement said.

The OUR said the document also highlights, among other things:

• Some advantages and barriers to EV ownership;

• Considerations for business models for EV charging infrastructure;

• Considerations for amendments to Electricity sector legislation and policy to accommodate entrepreneurship;

• Economic and environmental benefits from large scale EV usage;

• Potential impact of EV charging on the electricity grid;

• Proposed incentives to increase EV ownership.

The agency said that stakeholder feedback is expected to contribute significantly to its recommendations to the Government regarding its initiative to increase the number of persons who purchase electric vehicles.

The deadline for responses to OUR's electric vehicle consultation document is June 22.

''To facilitate increased public awareness of EVs and generate discussion, the OUR will host a webinar to highlight aspects of its proposals, as well as to explain various aspects of the stakeholder consultation document," the statement said. The panellists are OUR's electricity generation consultant, Val Fagan; regulatory engineer, André Lindsay and legal counsel, Nicole Morgan, the statement said.

The livestreamed event is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 pm, on OUR's Facebook and YouTube pages. Members of the public are invited to attend.