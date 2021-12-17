OUR to verify computation of JPS bill increase

In a release, the OUR said JPS is attributing the increases to higher commodity prices for oil and natural gas internationally and the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar to the US dollar as well as the “temporary switch from natural gas to the more expensive automotive diesel oil (ADO) at several plants.”

The OUR went on further to advise that while they recognise the “potential rate shock to customers” it is also “mindful that costs pertaining to charges by Independent Power Producers (IPP) and foreign exchange rate movements are direct pass-through to customers.” In the statement the organisation shared that they have no “regulatory control” over the former as the charges “are explicitly provided for in the Electricity Licence (2016) and the JPS Rate Schedule.”

Still, the OUR says it “has a duty to verify the composition and computation of such charges and how they are applied to customers' bills” and as such “have written to JPS requesting additional information including the rates and charges applied to customer categories for 2021 November and 2021 December; an analyses of the increases in fuel and IPP costs arising from the switch from natural gas to ADO and an explanation as to why some plants switched from natural gas to ADO.”

The regulatory body says it expects to receive all requested information from JPS by December 24, 2021.