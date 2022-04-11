WATCH: Today's top news

This is the OWRAP. Here are the stories making headlines today:

* Jubilation at Kingston College and Edwin Allen

It was pure jubilation this morning at North Street and Frankfield as Kingston College and Edwin Allen High celebrated their triumphs in the Boys and Girls Athletics Championships over the weekend.

Edwin Allen retained their title after garnering 352 points at the 5-day Championship, while on the Boys side, KC dethroned JC with 372 points.

* 12 shot at party in Franklyn Town

* WATCH: St Ann protestors vow to keep blocking roads

* 'The fight is not over': Supporters of Jamaican immigrant shot nine times continue call for arrest