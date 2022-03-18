WATCH: Today's top news

WATCH: Today's top newsFriday, March 18, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica- This is the Owrap. Here are the stories making headlines today:
WATCH: Maxfield Avenue residents mount protest over alleged police shooting
WATCH: Relatives of Maxfield man allegedly killed by cops say he was innocent
WATCH: Police attacked in Maxfield, says SSP Phipps
Security guard charged after cops discover rifle under his bed
St James driver crushed by bus after jack slips
Trelawny farmer shot and killed; daughter one of two others wounded
#WorldIndoorChamps: Jackson and Williams fail to medal in World Indoor Champs 60m
