Observer readers share their favourite Christmas memories

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Christmas is a special time of the year, but what makes it particularly special may vary from person to person - from the smell of hot chocolate on Christmas morning to the late-night drinking, partying and generally feel-good vibes that the festivities bring. We all have different traditions and ways of celebrating the holiday season.

Observer Online spoke with several readers to find out some of their fondest Christmas memories.

Kimberley

Early morning hot real Jamaican chocolate tea...the one that you grater and opening presents and then Christmas morning Church service.

Sasha

Grand market in country! People, clappaz, music, and food from my grandma restaurant.

Jhamal

Apart from my big family coming together for a party/dinner, me and some of my cousins usually go and take up two to three rows up at Carib on Boxing Day. Those two. Don't do the latter as much these days but the former is a given.

Candice

There are a few things. I love doing charity visits during this time and ensuring that we have all the details so everyone can get their own little gift. Children get excited and elders come alive knowing they're not left behind.

At work, I love Secret Santa. It heightens the spirit of the holidays for everyone there. Plus it emphasizes, for me, the spirit of the holiday because giving a gift and seeing the reaction of your pixie is very exciting. Finally, spending time with my family. It's usually the one time of year I see everybody and dem mumma. We cook and play cards and basically rest with food, drinks and company for the new year.

Aaliyah

My mom used to do a big Christmas party… tons of liquor and all my family from Westmoreland would come to town… It was a big deal.

Philip

What I love most about the Christmas period is the extended family time I get to spend with my cousins, aunties and uncle, most of whom live abroad and come down for a week. In recent years a memory that has stuck with me is the year 2017 when we all had a gathering at a family house. The burden of my personal problems all left that weekend as I enjoyed the extended bonding experience. There's usually continuous drinking and eating which leads to the grownups arguing about politics, religion, and sports with discussions that run into the am. While they waste their time doing that my cousins and I (the older set) age spanning (20-30) would disappear into the night to have our private par and pre-drink before we touch road and go party. But yeah, just the feeling of straight positive energy and love all weekend from my family members has to be a moment that will continue to be memorable to me.