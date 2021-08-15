Ocho Rios gets ready for cruise ship return

OCHO RIOS, St Ann – A sense of cautious optimism lingered throughout this resort town on the weekend, while tourism stakeholders and labourers frantically prepared to welcome the first cruise ship in more than a year.

The Carnival Sunshine is scheduled to call at Ocho Rios pier on Monday, in what Government described as a phased reopening of the island's tourism sector, which has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor for the Ocho Rios Division, Michael Belnavis, who was busy observing the clean-up operation, told Observer Online that workers spent several hours on Saturday and Sunday giving the pier and the town a facelift.

"We are doing a total clean-up of the town of Ocho Rios and the pier," he said. "It is the first ship [docking] in 18 months, and so the infrastructure is a little down. We have to get it back into ship-shape once again."

During a walk through Ocho Rios on Sunday afternoon, Observer Online saw dozens of workers – predominantly men – pruning trees, repainting curbs and buildings, repairing walkways, sweeping streets, and doing landscaping.

Howard Gordon, who has been a street sweeper for years, was ecstatic to be involved in the clean-up operation, especially considering that tourism is the lifeblood of the economy here in St Ann.

"Our 'factory' in St Ann is cruise ship and hotels," he reasoned. "The cleanliness of the town can bring you a return on your dollar."

Other labourers, including Dugan Fletcher and Leslie Williamson, said they are elated about the impending return of the cruise ships.

"It is a good thing, bringing the tourism industry back alive," Williamson said while painting a huge metal gate at the main entrance to the pier, where several tourism stakeholders were said to be hosting a marathon meeting.

About a mile away, some taxi operators jeered the street cleaners at work in the town centre. In addition, they claimed that the government did not do a good job at maintaining the town while the cruise ship industry was halted by COVID-19.

In response, Belnavis accused them of being disingenuous.

"If we weren't doing anything, they would say the ship coming and wi don't do anything," he said. "We want to put our best foot forward. The [cruise operators] chose Ocho Rios out of all ports in the Caribbean to be their first stop, and we have to make the place look good."

Belnavis added that Ocho Rios, and Jamaica in general, cannot afford to fail in this attempt to reopen the cruise ship industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to be watched carefully by the cruise lines, by the industry players, and also by the local ministry of health to see how it is done. At the end of the day, I think it will be a major success," the councillor predicted.

He disclosed that some 30 young people have been hired and trained to ensure that both tourists and locals observe protocols put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The observance of protocols will be managed by the ministry of health, as well as the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Belnavis said.

"The TPDCo, to ensure that the tourists who disembark the ship will be further corralled and taken care of, have trained about 30 young people to be tour guides in the town so that the protocols can be observed. That's a win-win situation. It means employment will go on for some young people and it will look good on their resumes," Belnavis told Observer Online.

In the meantime, Manley Bowen, a businessman, expressed cautious optimism regarding the reopening of the cruise ship industry. He operates Ocean's 11, which is the closest business to Ocho Rios pier.

While having a cold drink, he told Observer Online: "I am approaching it (the reopening of the cruise ship industry) with a great level of scepticism. I don't think we are prepared for it as a country with our levels of COVID-19, the level of vaccination that we have in the country and all that. My view is that we are not ready."

Bowen, who is also a former member of parliament, added: "I am happy to see the return and I hope everybody, including my staff, will take all the necessary precautions and ensure that they try to remain safe... Without question, one is happy to see the return of any sort of business within the cruise ship industry. It has been one and a half year that nothing has happened [in the industry]."