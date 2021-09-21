Ocho Rios fire station to receive face-lift

Ocho Rios fire station to receive face-liftTuesday, September 21, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced that the Ocho Rios Fire Station in St Ann will get a much-needed face-lift.
Portfolio Minister Desmond McKenzie announced this during a visit to the station last Friday, to offer condolences to the colleagues of two young firefighters who lost their lives in a motor vehicle crash in Laughlands, St Ann, on Monday, September 13.
Those killed have been identified as Alex Williams and Stefan Walters.
Following an impromptu tour of the station premises, McKenzie tasked the St Ann Municipal Corporation to effect immediate repairs to the station, noting that the objective is to create a “more comfortable environment for the firefighters”.
As a mark of respect and to show gratitude, we will, as soon as the necessary estimates are completed, we will have some face-lifting of the location to allow those who are here to come into an environment that is conducive, and it at least will take away some of the daily challenges they face.”
The facility will be getting new roofing, a fresh coat of paint and new furnishings.
Work to remove overgrown shrubs from the station compound is slated to commence this week.
Meanwhile, the Jamaica Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner in charge of Area 2, Julian Davis-Buckle, welcomed the announced upgrade, stating that it will lead to an improvement in the morale of the firefighters.
“His (Minister McKenzie) visit and touring of our station and commitment to assist with our renovations - making the station a bit more comfortable for the firefighters, is beyond mention. We really appreciate it and we look forward to the fulfilment of those promises to ensure the firefighters enjoy coming from home to home,” she said.
