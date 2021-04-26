Off-duty cop being investigated after father, estranged wife shot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty police officer at a house in Duhaney Park, Kingston last Wednesday.

According to INDECOM, family members in the house were engaged in a verbal dispute, which then became physical.

During the tussle, the off-duty police officer reportedly discharged his private licensed firearm, resulting in injury to his estranged wife and his father.

INDECOM said the injured man was transported to hospital in critical condition. It is reported that he is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, while the injured woman, received a graze to her leg and was treated and discharged.

INDECOM said its forensic team processed the incident scene, and one 9mm spent casing was recovered. The officer's private weapon was seized, photographed, boxed and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory, it added.

The commission also stated that the officer declined to provide an initial account at the scene and was served a Section 21 notice to attend INDECOM to be interviewed.

Other family members are also to be interviewed at the earliest opportunity, the commission said.