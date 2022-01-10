Office of the Governor General closes due to positive COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The spread of COVID-19 cases locally has impacted operations at the Office of the Governor General, as a number of persons have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

In a tweet from King's House, the public were advised of the closure of the Governor General's office on Monday, due to the positive COVID-19 cases.

The necessary contact tracing and testing will be carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in order to determine the extent of the spread, King's House advised.

"As soon as the Ministry of Health and Wellness has given clearance, the office will reopen and the public advised accordingly," the tweet said.

Further, King's House said it regretted the inconvenience caused by the closure.