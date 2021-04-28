Official: Mexico to begin bottling Sputnik V vaccine

Official: Mexico to begin bottling Sputnik V vaccineWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday during a visit to Russia.
Mexico has already received more than 1 million doses of Sputnik V in recent months. Ebrard said the state-owned company Birmex is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to prepare the bottling operations.
Mexico has already been bottling the Chinese-developed CanSino vaccine.
The domestic finishing of vaccines is part of Mexico's efforts to obtain more shots. In addition to Sputnik V and CanSino, Mexico has been using the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines.
The country has received 16.6 million doses and given some 12 million jabs, covering about 9.4% of the population. Mexico has vaccinated many of its senior citizens and plans to begin vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 59 in May.
Mexico has suffered 215,000 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by testing, but concedes that the real number is far higher because of limited testing.
