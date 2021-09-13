Oil demand to top pre-pandemic level next year — OPEC

Oil demand to top pre-pandemic level next year — OPECMonday, September 13, 2021
|
PARIS, France (AFP) — OPEC said Monday that it expects global oil demand to exceed its pre-pandemic level next year thanks to the roll out of vaccines and economic rebound.
"As vaccination rates rise, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be better managed and economic activities and mobility will firmly return to pre-COVID-19 levels," the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly report on the oil market.
As economic activity ramps up OPEC expects global oil demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels per day (mbd) on average next year.
That is 0.9 mbd higher than its estimate last month, and takes global oil demand to 100.83 mbd on average next year, which is above the pre-pandemic levels.
The optimistic forecast comes as the OPEC cartel nations and their allies, together known as OPEC+, are beginning to raise output to meet recovering demand.
OPEC+ nations slashed production last year to boost prices, which tumbled at the outset of the pandemic as economic activity was disrupted by lockdown measures.
The report, citing secondary sources, said OPEC's output rose by 151,000 barrels per day during August to hit 26.76 mbd.
Big producers like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq scaled up production, while it fell in Nigeria.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy