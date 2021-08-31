Old Harbour Tax Office closes Sept 1-3 due to positive COVID cases

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that the Old Harbour Tax Office will be closed on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and for the remainder of the week (September 2 – 3).

The agency added that this decision was taken due to the confirmation of several positive COVID-19 cases at the location and to facilitate other team members to self-quarantine and take personal precautions.

“TAJ has activated its COVID-19 precautionary protocol to sanitise and deep clean the office spaces in the best interest of its staff and clients. Taxpayers are advised to visit either the Spanish Town or May Pen Tax Offices; other locations of choice or to do business online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm,” a release said.

It further reminded customers to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their masks, observe the physical distancing requirement of six feet, sanitize, and to also bear in mind that they would be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as the rotation of staff will continue.

“TAJ apologises for the inconvenience persons may experience with the temporary closure of the Old Harbour location, as it takes every precaution in keeping with public health and safety guidelines,” the release added.

The public will be advised of further developments through the TAJ's social media platforms and the media.

Further information can be accessed at the Tax Administration's Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit the website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.