Old Harbour tax office to reopen on Sept 8

Old Harbour tax office to reopen on Sept 8Tuesday, September 07, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that its Old Harbour Tax Office will be open on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, between 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.
The St Catherine based office will reopen with a skeleton staff complement after the sanitisation activities and staff self-quarantining in the wake of several confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at the location, a release said.
Taxpayers who visit the location are therefore advised that mainly cashier transactions, that is payment of taxes and/or fees will be facilitated at this time, as the office will be manned by a small number of team members.
Customers can opt to visit the Spanish Town or May Pen tax offices to conduct their usual business or utilise the faster and convenient online option of the TAJ website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
“Persons are reminded to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their masks, observe the physical distancing requirement of six feet, sanitise, and to also bear in mind that we will be operating with a reduced staff complement, as the rotation of staff will continue,” the release stated.
The TAJ concluded by apologising for the inconvenience customers may experience with the temporary service delays at the location, as it takes every precaution in keeping with public health and safety guidelines.
