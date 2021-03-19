Olive Senior is Jamaica's new Poet Laureate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olive Senior was on Wednesday appointed the Poet Laureate of Jamaica for 2021-2024.

The Ceremony of Investiture of the Poet Laureate was conducted by the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen.

Senior was selected from among the country's most esteemed and accomplished poets to occupy this position in the nation's literary heritage.

The prize-winning author, who has received numerous awards and honours across the world, attended Montego Bay High School before she continued her education in Canada at Carleton University.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sir Patrick congratulated Senior on her appointment.

He noted that prior to April 2014 there were only two Poets Laureate of Jamaica — Tom Redcam who was honoured posthumously 1910-1933 and JEC McFarlane who was robed at a ceremony at the Ward Theatre in 1953 and served until his passing in 1962.

Allen said in 2014 Professor Mervyn Morris was then appointed and served until 2017 when Lorna Goodison was appointed. Goodison served until last year.