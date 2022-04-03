Olivia Rodrigo wins 2 Grammys, Zelenskyy appeals for Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist crown at the Grammy Awards, joining esteemed previous company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

A veteran of the "High School Musical" series, Rodrigo became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her massive viral hit "Drivers License" and following with the aching album "Sour" and the single "Good 4 U."

So far Sunday, "Drivers License" has earned her the trophy for best pop solo performance, and it is up for record of the year, while "Sour" is up for album of the year. Rodrigo came into the night nominated for the night's top four awards — best new artist, album, record and song of the year — but lost the best song trophy to Silk Sonic.

"This is my biggest dream come true," she said. Earlier in the show, she performed her heartbreak song "Drivers License" in a white ruffled dress and black boots.

The night's festivities grew grim when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathered with an update on the war and his numbers included children injured and killed. "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos," he said. "We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music."

He ended by saying: "Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities."

John Legend then performed "Free" with Ukrainian exiles with Ukrainian singer-actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.