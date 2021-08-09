Olympian Briana Williams returns home to news of grandmother's passing

Jamaican Olympic sprint relay gold medal winner Briana Williams' celebrations have been cut short after returning home to receive news that her grandmother, Vive Colquhoun Simpson, had passed shortly after she departed for Tokyo, Japan.

The cause of Colquhoun Simpson's death was not ascertained by Observer Online.

Williams expressed her sorrow at the news via her social media page.

“Just got home and found that my dear grandmother, who lived with us, passed away soon after I left for the Olympics. They wisely decided to wait until after Tokyo to tell me. I dedicate my Olympic gold medal to her memory and all that she has poured into me. Sleep well Nenna. Thank you. I love you,” Williams posted.

Williams, along with triple Tokyo gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson romped to a new national record to cop gold in Tokyo in the just concluded Olympics in Tokyo.