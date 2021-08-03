Olympics: Carey McLeod falls short in triple jump

Olympics: Carey McLeod falls short in triple jumpTuesday, August 03, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Carey McLeod failed in his bid for a spot in the men's triple jump competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday evening (Jamaica time) after he finished 11th in his first round group and 24th overall with a best mark of 16.01m (0.1m/s).
McLeod, who was the only man to qualify for both the triple and long jumps in the Olympics, had also failed to advance beyond the first round in the long jump that was contested two days prior. His arrival in Japan was delayed by several days after he had tested positive for COVID-19 at his base in Tennessee in the USA.
In the triple jump, he started with 15.82m (0.1m/s) and improved in the second round but then fouled his third jump, failing to get into the top 12.
He had a successful season on the NCAA circuit and recorded personal bests of 8.34m in the outdoor long jump, fourth best ever by a Jamaican man and 17.17m indoors, second best by a Jamaican man, just two centimetres shy of the record held by Clive Pullen.
Indoors jumps can be used as qualifying marks for outdoors championships.
-Paul A Reid
