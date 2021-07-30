Olympics: Chad Wright progresses in discus, disappointment for Dacres and Smikle

TOKYO, Japan- Chad Wright qualified for his first major international senior final, grabbing the 12th and final spot in the men's discus throw in Thursday's (Jamaica time) opening session of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan after throwing a season's best 62.93m.

It was a major disappointment for his teammates Fedric Dacres and Traves Smikle however as both men failed to get past the first round.

Dacres, the national and Commonwealth Games champion, just failed to get into the final, finishing 13th by a scant two centimetres with a best of 62.91m while Smikle, who has a season's best 62.10m, managed just 59.04m in his first round attempt, then fouled his other two throws and was 26th overall.

Dacres had lost preparation time this year with an injury to his throwing hand and had struggled since returning to competition.

It was a major achievement for Wright however as he placed fourth in the second qualifying group, opening with 62.93m and followed up with 60.80m and 61.37m.

Wright is the 2013 Central American and Caribbean champion. He was also sixth in the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

-Paul Reid