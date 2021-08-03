Olympics: Dwyer advances, Forte misses out in 200m

Olympics: Dwyer advances, Forte misses out in 200mTuesday, August 03, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Just one Jamaican, national champion Rasheed Dwyer, will contest the semi-finals of the men's 200m at the Tokyo Olympics after he won his first round heat on Monday (Jamaican time).
Dwyer ran 20.31 seconds (-0.3m/s) to hold off Nigeria's former NCAA champion Divine Oduduru- 20.36 seconds in the first round and secured his automatic qualifying spot with South Africa's Anaso Jobodwana taking third in 20.78 seconds.
Julian Forte looked set to grab a spot in the second round as he was well placed in his heat but faded badly at the end to finish seventh in 20.65 seconds (0.4m/s).
American medal prospect Noah Lyles won the heat in 20.18 seconds. Sibusiso Matsenjwa of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) set a national record 20.34 seconds for second and Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana was third in a season's best 20.35 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
