Olympics: Dwyer through to 200m finals

TOKYO, Japan – Rasheed Dwyer has qualified for his first major global championships final after he ran a season's best 20.13 seconds (-0.2m/s) for second place in his semi-final heat of the men's 200m at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The three-time national champion, who won the Commonwealth Games title in 2014, was second behind American teen sensation Erriyon Knighton who won the heat with 20.10 seconds to become one of the youngest persons ever to make the final of an Olympic track event.

Dwyer, who won the Jamaican title in late June, had failed to get past the semi-finals of the last two World Championships in London in 2017 and Doha two years ago.

His qualification somewhat eased the disappointment of none of the Jamaican men getting past the semi-finals in the 100m that was run earlier.

