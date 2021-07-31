Olympics: Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson through to 100m finals

TOKYO, Japan – A Jamaican sweep of the medals in the women's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics appears to be on after all three easily qualified for the final set for later Saturday morning (Jamaican time) at the Olympic Stadium.

Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah-10.76 seconds (0.0m/s) and two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce-10.73 seconds (0.3m/s) both won their semi-final heat with ease while Shericka Jackson-10.78 seconds (-0.2m/s) was second, all advancing automatically.

Thompson-Herah, who is defending the sprint double, made her spot in the final safe after getting off to a quick start and finishing ahead of Switzerland's Ajla del Ponte who took the other automatic spot with 11.01 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce also won with relative ease, beating another Swiss, Mujunga Kambundji (10.96 seconds), with Jackson qualifying for her first Olympic Games 100m final after she clocked 10.79 seconds (-0.2m/s) for second in her semi-final heat.

Jackson, who ran a personal best 10.77 seconds at the Jamaican national championships in June, ran shoulder to shoulder with the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou who was given the same time after running 10.78 in the first round.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who was seen as a medal favourite, and Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye, both failed to advance while Great Britain's Daryll Neita and American Teahna Damiels both got the other two spots in the final.

-Paul A Reid