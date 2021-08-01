Olympics: Gayle falls short in long jump

TOKYO, Japan – World Champion Tajay Gayle failed to advance beyond the first round of the men's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics, his best jump of 7.69m (0.0m/s) good for only 11th place.

Gayle, who aggravated a knee injury in the preliminaries and was a doubt for the final, had his knee heavily bandaged and appeared to still be in some discomfort after he fouled the first two attempts.

He had been tipped to battle for the gold medal which went to Greece's world leader Miltiadis Tentoglou.

Tentoglou recorded 8.41m (0.1m/s) on the final jump, the same as Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria, but had a better second jump as the tie breaker.

Another Cuban, Maykey Masso, took the bronze with 8.21m (04m/s).

Paul A Reid