Olympics: Gayle falls short in long jump

Olympics: Gayle falls short in long jumpSunday, August 01, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – World Champion Tajay Gayle failed to advance beyond the first round of the men's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics, his best jump of 7.69m (0.0m/s) good for only 11th place.
Gayle, who aggravated a knee injury in the preliminaries and was a doubt for the final, had his knee heavily bandaged and appeared to still be in some discomfort after he fouled the first two attempts.
He had been tipped to battle for the gold medal which went to Greece's world leader Miltiadis Tentoglou.
Tentoglou recorded 8.41m (0.1m/s) on the final jump, the same as Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria, but had a better second jump as the tie breaker.
Another Cuban, Maykey Masso, took the bronze with 8.21m (04m/s).
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy