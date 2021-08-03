Olympics: Goule fades to eighth in 800m final

Olympics: Goule fades to eighth in 800m finalTuesday, August 03, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Natoya Goule finished a disappointing eighth in the 800m in her first Olympic Games final appearance at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Goule, who came into the Olympics ranked number three in the world and who had run under 1:58.00 three times this season, faded badly over the last 200m and clocked 1:58.26 while the seven other runners in the race managed at least a season's best.
Two 19-year-olds took the gold and silver medals in new national records.
American Athing Mu won in 1:55.21, capturing gold after a successful debut college season for Texas A&M University. Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson was second with 1:55.88 while Raevyn Rogers of the USA was third in a personal best 1:56.8.
Goule had promised much with her early performances, leading the first round qualifying with 1:59.83 before running 1:59.57 to lead the semis as well.
-Paul A Reid
