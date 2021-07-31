Olympics: Goule into 800m final

Olympics: Goule into 800m finalSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan— Natoya Goule continued her impressive Olympic Games showing after she cruised into the final of the women 800 metre, winning her semi-final heat in 1:59.57 seconds at the Olympic stadium this morning (Jamaica time).
The national record holder, who is ranked number three in the world, repeated her first round performance, leading from the front and controlled the tempo to ensure her qualification.
Great Britain's Jemma Reekie was second in 1:59.77 seconds and also advanced while Kenya's Mary Moraa was third in 2:00.47 seconds and the American Ajee Wilson was a surprising fourth in 2:00.79 seconds.
Paul A Reid
