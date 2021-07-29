Olympics: Goule leads 800m semifinalists

Olympics: Goule leads 800m semifinalistsThursday, July 29, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Many time national champion Natoya Goule signalled her readiness for a medal in the women's 800m as she easily won what was a competitive second heat as track and field started at the Tokyo Games on Thursday evening (Jamaica time).
The Commonwealth Game medallist, drawn in lane one, controlled the race from start to finish as she won in 1:59.83 seconds and secured her place in the semi-finals set for Saturday morning Jamaica time.
The Jamaican's time led all qualifiers for the second round as Great Britain's Jemma Reekie was the only other runner to go under 2:00.00 minutes with 1:59.97 seconds.
Goule, who surged to the front in the first 250 metres, led at the half way stage, splitting 59.9 seconds as Benin's Noelie Yarigo ran a season's best 2:00.11 seconds for second and Norway's Hedda Hynne was third with 2:00.76 seconds, both also advancing automatically.
-Paul Reid
