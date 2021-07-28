Olympics: History-making Ebony Drysdale-Daley loses round of 32 judo clash

TOKYO, Japan – Ebony Drysdale-Daley made history Wednesday when she became Jamaica's first-ever judoka to compete at an Olympics.

Drysdale-Daley lost 10 – 0 to 2019 World Championships Judo silver medalist, Barbara Timo of Portugal in the 70kg elimination round.

The British-born, 26-year-old had earlier expressed her joy at being the first-ever Jamaican judoka to qualify for the Olympics, noting that she hopes it paves the way for more Jamaican representation in future Games.

“Really pleased, obviously it's a pleasure and a privilege to be the first (judoka) and it's definitely not going to be the last, so it's more special, it's more important, it's something that needs to continue and it's just a surge of like a lot of emotions,” Drysdale-Daley told the Jamaica Observer.