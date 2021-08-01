Olympics: Hyde crashes out in 400m hurdles semifinals

TOKYO, Japan – Jaheel Hyde's unfortunate fall in the semifinals of the men's 400m hurdles summed up Jamaica's fortunes on the third day of competition in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics.

After watching Kemar Mowatt and Sean Rowe fail to advance from their semisfinals, Hyde was well placed to advance to the final, leading his his race coming off the curve, but he hit the eighth hurdle and crashed to the track.

Ironically, Hyde's tumble took place at almost the same moment that Shanieka Ricketts lost her grip on third place in the women's triple jump after battling back from almost missing the final.

Mowatt, a finalist at the World Championships in Doha in 2019, was fifth in his semifinal in 48.95 seconds while Rowe was sixth in his semi-final in a personal best 48.83 seconds.

-Paul A Reid