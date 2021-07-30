Olympics: It's not the time for times, says Fraser-Pryce

Tokyo, Japan – Two-time Olympic Games 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has declared that now is not the time to focus on times (and the world record of 10.49 seconds), but to take each round as it comes.

The Jamaican great was speaking with the media in the mixed zone shortly after opening her campaign with a controlled 10.84 seconds running from lane four in heat five.

Based on times posted thus far, the running track here at the Olympic Stadium appears super fast, and having posted an unbelievable 10.63 seconds earlier this year to become the fastest woman alive, the inevitable question was asked of her.

But Fraser-Pryce was unmoved.

“It's not the time for times now, it's about execution and making sure you are in the final first of all,” she responded.

“It's one round at a time and it's super competitive, the 100m for the females so you want to make sure that you focus on each round and the things that you are supposed to do and allow the rest to take care of itself.”

Fraser-Pryce, who is on the hunt for an unprecedented third 100m gold medal, will contest semi-final three tomorrow from lane five and will have Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure as her main danger.

Ian Burnett