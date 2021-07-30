Olympics: Jamaica's lone discus finalist, Chad Wright eyes top prize

Olympics: Jamaica's lone discus finalist, Chad Wright eyes top prizeFriday, July 30, 2021
Tokyo, Japan – Chad Wright is an ambitious man.
He was probably the least fancied of the three Jamaican discus throwers, but as fate would have it, he's the only one who advanced to Saturday's final having progressed with the 12th and final slot after throwing a season's best 62.93m, to edge out Fedrick Dacres with 62.91m.
“I'm pleased with my performance and execution and mission accomplished. I make the final so the next mission now is to make the top eight and try and go for the win,” he added.
Wright, who entered the Olympics ranked 33rd, with Dacres ranked number two and Traves Smikle, 20th, told the media that his training regime has been going well for some time.
“Training has been going well since I've been here and even before I left Jamaica as well, so I'm pretty pleased with the performance now but I know I can do more so it's just to execute it in the final.”
The 30-year-old is now looking to make up for the disappointment of his close friends and teammates in the final.
“I would say yes and I'm not too worried about the pressure that it comes with so I'm just going out there to work,” he ended.
- Ian Burnett
