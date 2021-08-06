Olympics: Jamaica's men finish fifth in 4x100m; Italy take gold

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica finished fifth in the men's 4x100m finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Jamaican quartet of Jhevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville – unchanged from the semi-finals – clocked 47.84 seconds as faulty baton changes foiled any hopes of a surprise medal.

Italy were upset winners with a national record 37.50 seconds, followed by Great Britain- 37.51 seconds, and favourites Canada, settling for third in 37.70 seconds.

Former Jamaica College runner Nethaneel Mitchell Blake anchored for the Great Britain team that were just edged on the line while former Kingston College runner Zharnel Huges ran the second leg.

-Paul A Reid