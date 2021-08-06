Olympics: Jamaica's men finish fifth in 4x100m; Italy take gold

Olympics: Jamaica's men finish fifth in 4x100m; Italy take goldFriday, August 06, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica finished fifth in the men's 4x100m finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
The Jamaican quartet of Jhevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville – unchanged from the semi-finals – clocked 47.84 seconds as faulty baton changes foiled any hopes of a surprise medal.
Italy were upset winners with a national record 37.50 seconds, followed by Great Britain- 37.51 seconds, and favourites Canada, settling for third in 37.70 seconds.
Former Jamaica College runner Nethaneel Mitchell Blake anchored for the Great Britain team that were just edged on the line while former Kingston College runner Zharnel Huges ran the second leg.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy