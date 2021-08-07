Olympics: Jamaican men sixth in 4x400m

Olympics: Jamaican men sixth in 4x400mSaturday, August 07, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's men finished a disappointing sixth in the 4x400m relay final as the curtains came down on the track events at the Tokyo Olympics, despite running 2:58.76, better than the time they ran in the qualifying round.
The team of Demish Gaye, 400m finalist Christopher Taylor – who replaced Karayme Bartley, Jaheel Hyde and Nathon Allen got off to a bad start and never managed to challenge the leaders.
Jamaica had won silver in the event in the last two major global championships – the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019.
The USA won with a world leading 2:55.70 followed by the Netherlands who ran a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana who ran an African record 2:57.27 took the bronze.
-Paul A Reid
