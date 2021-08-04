Olympics: Jamaican women safely through to finals in 4x100m relay

Olympics: Jamaican women safely through to finals in 4x100m relayWednesday, August 04, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – The Jamaican women's 4x100m relay team are safely through to the final after placing third in a tough semi-final that saw the top three teams from the Doha World Championships facing off.
The team of Briana Williams, Natasha Morrison, Remona Burchell and Shericka Jackson clocked a season's best 42.15 seconds to get an automatic qualifying spot.
With sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to be added for the final, the Jamaicans are seen as gold medal favourites.
Great Britain, running what appears to be their best team of Asha Phillip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, won the heat in a national record 41.55 seconds while the USA – running the team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs – were second in 41.90 seconds.
Germany (42.00 seconds), Switzerland with a national record 42.05 seconds and China (42.82) were the automatic qualifiers in the other semi-final heat.
France and Netherlands advanced on time to complete the field for the finals.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy