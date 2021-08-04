Olympics: Jamaican women safely through to finals in 4x100m relay

TOKYO, Japan – The Jamaican women's 4x100m relay team are safely through to the final after placing third in a tough semi-final that saw the top three teams from the Doha World Championships facing off.

The team of Briana Williams, Natasha Morrison, Remona Burchell and Shericka Jackson clocked a season's best 42.15 seconds to get an automatic qualifying spot.

With sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to be added for the final, the Jamaicans are seen as gold medal favourites.

Great Britain, running what appears to be their best team of Asha Phillip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, won the heat in a national record 41.55 seconds while the USA – running the team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs – were second in 41.90 seconds.

Germany (42.00 seconds), Switzerland with a national record 42.05 seconds and China (42.82) were the automatic qualifiers in the other semi-final heat.

France and Netherlands advanced on time to complete the field for the finals.

-Paul A Reid