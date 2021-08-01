Olympics: Jamaicans fail to advance in women's long jump

TOKYO, Japan – Both Jamaicans in the women's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics failed to progress to the final, finishing well down the tables after the preliminary rounds at the Olympic Stadium.

Chanice Porter finished in 24th position with a best of 6.22m (0.8m/s) and Tissanna Hickling was 25th with 6.19m (0.3m/s) and were never in contention for one of the top 12 spots.

Porter, who was eighth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and the winner of the national senior championships in June, was 13th in her group of 15. She fouled her first attempt then jumped 6.13m (-0.2m/s) before getting 6.22m but fell well short of the 6.75m automatic qualifying mark.

Hickling, the Pan-Am Games champion who had earned her qualifying mark last year, was 12th in her group with marks of 6.17m and 6.19m sandwiching a foul on her second attempt.

-Paul A Reid