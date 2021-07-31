Olympics: Jumping in pain, Tajay Gayle advances to finals

Olympics: Jumping in pain, Tajay Gayle advances to finalsSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – World Champion Tajay Gayle produced a gutsy performance to qualify for the final of the men's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics, qualifying on his third and final jump with a heavily strapped left knee.
After fouling his first attempt and then bailing out of his second jump and limping out of the pit, Gayle returned for the final round and produced an 8.14m (.3m/s) after being forced to change his take off leg.
He was just shy of the automatic qualifying mark of 8.15m but was third in his qualifying group and fourth overall.
The other Jamaican, Carey McLeod, who got to Japan earlier this week, failed to advance, finishing 21st overall with a best of 7.75m (0.0m/s).
-Paul A Reid
