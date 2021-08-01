Olympics: Ricketts comes up short in triple jump

TOKYO, Japan – Despite late heroics to make it to the final, Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts just failed to medal in the women's triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Ricketts finished fourth with a best of 14.84m (0.1m/s) while teammate Kimberley Williams was eighth with 14.51m (0.4m/s).

Venezuelan superstar Yulimar Rojas won the gold with a big world record 15.67m (0.7m/s) in the final round after opening the competition with an Olympic record 15.41m (1.1m/s) to go along with her world indoor record set earlier this year.

The silver and bronze medallists also set national records, Patricia Mamona of Portugal taking second with 15.01m (1.0m/s) and Ana Peleteiro of Spain finishing third with 14.87m (0.5m/s).

Both Ricketts and Williams had been in danger of not making it to the top eight.

Ricketts, the World Championships silver medallist, fouled her first two jumps, while Williams, the Commonwealth Games champion, trailed in 12th place before both responded with big jumps.

Ricketts produced a 14.47m (0.7m/s) in the third round to make the final three jumps in seventh place, then responded with a big 14.84m to take over third place but was passed by the Spaniard in the fifth round.

Williams made the final in eighth place with 14.51m (0.4m/s), and also had a 14.47m jump in the fifth round.

-Paul A Reid