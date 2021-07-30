Olympics: Russell through to semis, but two Jamaicans DQed in 400m hurdles

TOKYO, Japan – Just one of three Jamaican women qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics as disaster struck in the first round at the Olympic Stadium on Friday evening (Jamaica time).

Janieve Russell was second in her heat, running 54.81 seconds to progress, but Leah Nugent and Ronda Whyte were both disqualified for false starting and lane violation respectively.

Russell, the national champion and a finalists at the 2015 World Championships and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, finished an easy second in her heat behind Anna Ryzhykova of the Ukraine who ran 54.56 seconds with Belgium's Paulien Couckuyt third in a national record 54.90 seconds.

Nugent, who was initially disqualified five years ago at the Rio Games before being reinstated after a protest, was called for running on the inside lane after she had finished fourth in her heat.

-Paul A Reid