Olympics: Shadae Lawrence says she has more to offer in discus

Olympics: Shadae Lawrence says she has more to offer in discusSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Shadae Lawrence, Jamaica's lone competitor in women's discus competition, believes she has more in the tank to deliver in the final next Monday.
Lawrence threw 62.27 metre for 11th place in the 12-competitor final set for 8:00 pm here (6:00 am Jamaica time) next Monday.
“I'm not far off at all, I know I have a lot more in me so I'm not even worried, I just need to get it done on the day,” she told the media post-event.
Lawrence competed in Group A and at the time of the interview Group B competitors had not yet taken to the field, but she was confident she had done enough to advance.
“I'm happy because I think that will take me to the finals. I know I could have done better but it's in the morning and I was really tired going into the competition, so I just knew that I needed to finish in the top three or four to make it to the next round. I'm content for now but definitely for the finals I want a better mark.”
The national record holder said she has got “much stronger” now and the fact that she has finished college, she can now focus on throwing.
Ian Burnett
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy