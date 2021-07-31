Olympics: Shadae Lawrence says she has more to offer in discus

TOKYO, Japan – Shadae Lawrence, Jamaica's lone competitor in women's discus competition, believes she has more in the tank to deliver in the final next Monday.

Lawrence threw 62.27 metre for 11th place in the 12-competitor final set for 8:00 pm here (6:00 am Jamaica time) next Monday.

“I'm not far off at all, I know I have a lot more in me so I'm not even worried, I just need to get it done on the day,” she told the media post-event.

Lawrence competed in Group A and at the time of the interview Group B competitors had not yet taken to the field, but she was confident she had done enough to advance.

“I'm happy because I think that will take me to the finals. I know I could have done better but it's in the morning and I was really tired going into the competition, so I just knew that I needed to finish in the top three or four to make it to the next round. I'm content for now but definitely for the finals I want a better mark.”

The national record holder said she has got “much stronger” now and the fact that she has finished college, she can now focus on throwing.

Ian Burnett