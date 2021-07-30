Olympics: Tapper runs PB to lead Jamaican sprint hurdlers into semis

TOKYO, Japan – National champion Megan Tapper ran a personal best 12.53seconds (0.3m/s) to lead all three Jamaicans through to the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tapper lowered her previous best of 12.61 seconds, set two years ago at the Doha World Championships, to finish second in her heat and move two places into fifth on the Jamaica all-time list. Britany Anderson-12.67 (-1.1m/s) and Yanique Thompson- 12.74 seconds (04.m/) also made safe passage.

Tapper, who won her second national title in June, got off to a fast start and pushed world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who won with 12.41 seconds.

Anderson looked to be in great form as she won her heat. Despite clipping the second hurdle, she maintained her composure to beat American Christian Clemons- 12.91 seconds and Hungary's Luca Kozak- 12.97 seconds.

Thompson, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, was second in her heat in 12.74 seconds (04.m/) in a blanket finish behind Nigeria's Tobi Amusan- 12.72 seconds. Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska was third with a personal best 12.75 seconds

-Paul A Reid