Olympics: Thompson-Herah inches closer to historic 'double double'

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah edged closer to creating history in retaining her Olympic Games sprint double after she equalled her personal best 21.66 seconds (0.3m/s) to win her 200m semifinal Monday and advance to the final set for Tuesday.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican national champion, is also through after winning her semifinal heat in 22.13 seconds (0.3m/s) to set up yet another mouthwatering match-up and the promise of two more medals for Jamaica at the Tokyo Games.

Thompson-Herah, who ran from lane nine after she was only third in the opening heat, was dominant as she came off the curve well ahead, and after opening up a significant gap over the field, eased through the tape, equalling the sixth best time ever run in the event.

Namibia's Christine Mboma ran a World Under 20 record 21.97 seconds to take the second automatic spot from the race and American Gabriel Thomas, the world leader, was third in 22.01 seconds to advance to the final on time.

Fraser-Pryce was equally easy in her qualification, leading home Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi-22.40 seconds.

The Bahamas' Shaunae Miller Uibo- 22.14 seconds (0.1m/s) and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou- 22.11 seconds (0.1m/s) are also through to the final.

Paul A Reid