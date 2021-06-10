McLeod clocks 13.01s for new world lead in 110mH

McLeod clocks 13.01s for new world lead in 110mHThursday, June 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Olympic champion Omar McLeod took over the world lead in the 110m hurdles after he ran a scintillating 13.01 seconds (-0.1m/s) at the Golden Gala Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome, Italy today.
McLeod improved on his 13.08 seconds that he ran to win in Hengelo, Holland on Sunday, passed American Grant Holloway on his way to the top of the World Athletics rankings, his fastest time in four years.
"It feels good to be winning again. I am having fun again," he said after the race.
Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi was second in 13.25 seconds and France's Wilhem Belocian third in 13.31 seconds, both season best marks.
Earlier, Jamaican Megan Tapper was fourth in the 100m hurdles in 12.94 seconds (-0.8m/s) as world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set a meet record 12.38 seconds.
She broke the previous record 12.39 seconds set in 1980 by Russian Vera Komisova.
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy