McLeod clocks 13.01s for new world lead in 110mH

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Olympic champion Omar McLeod took over the world lead in the 110m hurdles after he ran a scintillating 13.01 seconds (-0.1m/s) at the Golden Gala Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome, Italy today.

McLeod improved on his 13.08 seconds that he ran to win in Hengelo, Holland on Sunday, passed American Grant Holloway on his way to the top of the World Athletics rankings, his fastest time in four years.



"It feels good to be winning again. I am having fun again," he said after the race.

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi was second in 13.25 seconds and France's Wilhem Belocian third in 13.31 seconds, both season best marks.

Earlier, Jamaican Megan Tapper was fourth in the 100m hurdles in 12.94 seconds (-0.8m/s) as world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set a meet record 12.38 seconds.

She broke the previous record 12.39 seconds set in 1980 by Russian Vera Komisova.



Paul A Reid





