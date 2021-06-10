Omar and Megan for Rome

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sprint hurdlers Omar McLeod and Megan Tapper are the only Jamaicans down to take part in today's Wanda Diamond League meet in Rome/Florence, Italy.

With the national championships which will double as the Olympic qualifier, set to be held June 24-27, starting exactly two weeks from today, the majority of the athletes will be using the time to get in last minute preparations for the biggest championships in two years.

McLeod, who is expecting to defending his 110m hurdles title in Tokyo, Japan in July-August, is coming off a season's best 13.08 seconds while winning at meet in Hengelo, Holland on Sunday, is number two in the world by the smallest of margins, behind American Grant Holloway's 13.07 seconds.

American Devon Allen and France's Wilhem Belocian who were second and third behind McLeod on Sunday, will be in the race as well as Belocian's compatriot Pascal Martinot-Lagarde and Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi.

Tapper, the Pan-American Games and NACAC Under- 23 medallist as well as Commonwealth Games finalist, is bidding to make back to back Olympic teams and is one of eight Jamaican women who have run under 13.00 seconds so far this year.

World leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico will start as pre-race favourite, while Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas and Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland are also likely top three contenders.

Paul A Reid