Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

UNITED STATES (AP) — Some school systems around the US extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.

Caught between pleas from teachers fearful of infection and parents who want their children in class, school districts in cities such as Milwaukee, New York, Detroit and beyond found themselves in a difficult position at the start of the second half of the academic year because of the super-contagious omicron variant.

New York City, home of the nation's largest public school system, reopened classrooms to roughly 1 million students with a stock of take-home COVID-19 test kits and plans to double the number of random tests done in schools.

“We are going to be safe, and we will be open to educate our children,” newly sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams said on MSNBC.

While the teachers union had asked the mayor to postpone in-person learning for a week, city officials have long said that mask requirements, testing and other safety measures mean that children are safe in school. The city also has a vaccination mandate for employees.

New cases of COVID-19 in the city shot up from a daily average of about 17,000 in the week before the holidays to nearly 37,000 last week.

New COVID-19 cases in the US have tripled in the past two weeks to over 400,000 a day, the highest level on record, amid a rush by many Americans to get tested. The outbreak is putting a heavy burden on vital sectors of the economy, including hospitals and the airline industry, which are seeing large numbers of employees infected.

Public heath experts have said that eradicating the virus is unlikely and that the world will instead have to find a way to keep COVID-19 down to an acceptable level, in much the same way it does with the flu.

Last week, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said: “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

In another development Monday that could have a bearing on the ability of schools to stay open, the Food and Drug Administration gave the OK for Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older.