One-on-One Educational Services launches free online summer school for high school students

One-on-One Educational Services launches free online summer school for high school studentsFriday, July 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— One-on-One Educational Services, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's (MOEYI) Recover Smarter – National School Learning and Intervention Plan, have partnered to offer secondary school students free online courses over the summer, dubbed 'A Summer to Remember'.
One-on-One Educational Services have announced that the online classes will help students to get up to speed in subject areas they may have fallen short throughout the academic year given the challenging year faced with the ongoing pandemic and disruption to normality in school schedules.
CEO of One-on-One Educational Services, Ricardo Allen, in speaking to the partnership said, “It's a tremendous pleasure to be partnering with the MOEYI on this well needed initiative for the nation's high school students. The summer school programme, while addressing learning gaps that may exist for many high school students, will also feature super fun enrichment courses such as Game Design, Animation and lots more.
“It is summer after all and we are cognizant that students need a break from the rigours of what has been a challenging year. The programme has therefore been crafted to be dynamic, fun and educational.”
The courses during the summer school programme will focus on core courses, Mathematics and English Language, with enrichment programmes including Digital Media and its monetisation, entrepreneurship, money management, coding / blockchain technology, performing arts, game design and animation.
Allen also revealed that all students participating in the summer school initiative will be assessed using a Skills Gap Test that will ascertain the learning gaps for each student and plot a personalised journey required over the period.
“We believe that after over a year of disruption in the education system, it is important that students understand their gaps in knowledge and take personalised courses to help address those needs,” he said.
'A Summer to Remember' kicked off on July 5 and will run for eight weeks to August 27.
To get started in the programmes students should visit www.OneX.co, click on the summer school banner and create a student profile.
